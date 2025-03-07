Trump Suggests US May Not Defend NATO Allies That Don’t Meet Defense Spending Targets

Washington: US President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States may not defend NATO allies that fail to meet their defense spending commitments, raising concerns about the alliance’s core principle of mutual defense.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump reiterated his stance, saying:

“If you’re not going to pay, we’re not going to defend. I said that seven years ago, and because of that, they paid hundreds of billions of dollars.”

NATO’s Article 5 and Trump’s Skepticism

NATO’s Article 5 states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, a principle that has been invoked only once—after the September 11, 2001 attacks on US soil.

Trump questioned whether NATO members would come to the US’s defense in a crisis, stating:

“Do you think they’re going to come and protect us? They’re supposed to. I’m not so sure.”

Push for Higher Defense Spending

Trump has consistently pushed NATO allies to increase their defense budgets, arguing that the US bears a disproportionate financial burden. Currently, NATO members are required to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, but Trump wants that threshold raised to 5%.

As of 2023, 23 out of 32 NATO members met the 2% spending target.

met the 2% spending target. The US spends approximately 3% of its GDP on defense.

of its GDP on defense. If Trump’s 5% goal is implemented, the Pentagon’s budget would require a significant increase.

Trump’s Stance on NATO Membership

When asked whether the US should remain in NATO, Trump called the alliance “potentially good” but “very unfair” in its current form.

Despite Trump’s comments, his NATO ambassador nominee, Matthew Whitaker, assured US senators this week that the American commitment to the alliance remains “ironclad.”

NATO’s Role Amid Ukraine War

NATO has been at the center of discussions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began over three years ago. Many experts argue that NATO’s strength is crucial in deterring further Russian aggression against members like Poland, Sweden, and Finland—the latter two having officially joined NATO last year.

Trump’s remarks have once again put NATO’s future and US commitment to the alliance in the spotlight. As the 2024 presidential election looms, his stance on defense spending and military alliances is expected to remain a major topic of debate.