INTELLECT IGNITE FELICITATES 110 STUDENTS FOR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN TALENT SCHOLARSHIPS EXAM

Hyderabad: INTELLECT IGNITE, a Hyderabad-based Edu-Tech organization, proudly felicitated 110 meritorious students for their exceptional performance in its Talent Scholarships Exam today on 2nd June, 2025.

The event brought together students, parents, educators, and distinguished guests to celebrate the academic excellence and talent of school students across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Ranga Reddy districts. The felicitation recognized students who demonstrated remarkable aptitude in various skill-based and academic tests conducted by INTELLECT IGNITE.

The Talent Scholarships Exam is part of INTELLECT IGNITE’s ongoing mission to enhance essential skills and boost confidence among school-going children. By regularly organizing such evaluations, the organization aims to identify young minds with potential and nurture their academic growth..

The event will feature:

● A warm welcome and introduction

● Interactive sessions with parents and students

● Fun activities for students

● Felicitation of students and dignitaries.

Felicitation of key dignitaries, including:

● Mr. Abdul Kareem, CEO

● Mr. Mohammad Salman, Managing Director

● Mr. Md. Ateeq, MD, Magnus Publications Pvt. Ltd.

● Mr. Muhammad Osama, Project Manager

The highlight of the evening: Felicitation of 110 meritorious students

This initiative reflects INTELLECT IGNITE’s commitment to nurturing young talent and motivating students to aim higher in their academic and personal pursuits.

About INTELLECT IGNITE:

INTELLECT IGNITE is an Edu-Tech organization committed to academic excellence and innovation in education. It regularly conducts scholarship exams and talent development programs designed to empower students with critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills.