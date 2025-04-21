Are You Tired of International Fake and Spam Calls? Airtel Offers Relief with This New Feature

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced two significant upgrades to its AI-based spam detection system to strengthen protection for users against unwanted calls and messages. The new features will now identify international spam calls and provide alerts in multiple Indian languages.

International Spam Calls Now Under Surveillance

With scammers increasingly using foreign networks to bypass domestic filters, Airtel revealed a 12% surge in international spam calls over the past six months. In response, the company has expanded its detection capabilities to flag spam calls and messages originating from international sources.

Spam Alerts in Ten Indian Languages

To make spam alerts more accessible, Airtel will now send notifications in ten Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Urdu. This feature is currently available for Android users, with more languages and platforms to be added in the future.

AI Tool Already Flagged 27.5 Billion Spam Calls

Launched in September 2024, Airtel’s AI-powered spam detector has flagged over 27.5 billion spam calls — averaging 1,560 spam calls every second. Since the tool’s rollout, Airtel users have experienced a 16% reduction in spam calls.

No Action Required from Customers

Siddharth Sharma, Director of Marketing and CEO of Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel, emphasized that customer feedback played a critical role in the upgrades. “We’re making it easier for users to understand and act on spam alerts by delivering them in regional languages,” he said.

These new features are being rolled out automatically to all Airtel customers at no extra cost. Users do not need to take any action to activate the service.