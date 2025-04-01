IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS – When & Where to Watch, Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 13 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG enters the contest with confidence after a five-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad at home. With their first win secured, they will aim to maintain their momentum against Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, PBKS started their IPL 2025 campaign with a 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Their balanced performance saw Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer setting the foundation, while Vijaykumar Vyshak’s clutch death bowling sealed the win.

LSG vs PBKS: Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 4

4 Lucknow Super Giants Wins: 3

3 Punjab Kings Wins: 1

1 Last Meeting: LSG defeated PBKS by 21 runs in March 2024.

When & Where to Watch LSG vs PBKS

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Date & Time: April 1, 7:30 PM IST

April 1, 7:30 PM IST Live Streaming: JioHotstar app & website

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Josh Inglis (w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash