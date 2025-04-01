Team #Mega157 Introduces Itself to Megastar Chiranjeevi!

Chennai: The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film, tentatively titled #Mega157, released a special video on Tuesday, showcasing the core technical team introducing itself to the iconic actor.

Shine Screens Shares the Exciting Moment

Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) timeline, production house Shine Screens wrote:

“Team #Mega157 introduced themselves to Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu in a uniquely entertaining way, reminiscing his iconic dialogues.”

They also shared a YouTube link featuring Chiranjeevi meeting his new film’s team.

A Warm & Entertaining Introduction

The video captures Chiranjeevi stepping out of a car, where he is welcomed by:

Assistant Directors

Additional Dialogue Writer

Co-writer Narayana

Writer & Executive Producer Sai Krishna

Production Designer A.S. Prakash

Editor Tammiraju , who humorously states: “If you shoot excessively, I will have it cut.”

, who humorously states: “If you shoot excessively, I will have it cut.” Cinematographer Sameer Reddy , who promises a fast-paced shoot

, who promises a Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo , who praises Chiranjeevi

, who praises Chiranjeevi Producers Sahu Garapati & Sushmita Konidela (Chiranjeevi’s daughter)

Director Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi’s Blockbuster Streak

Anil Ravipudi has delivered eight back-to-back hits, making him one of the most successful directors in Telugu cinema today. His previous film, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, was a massive blockbuster, grossing over ₹300 crore.

Grand Ugadi Launch for #Mega157

The project was officially launched on Ugadi with a grand pooja ceremony, attended by:

Victory Venkatesh , who sounded the clapboard

, who sounded the clapboard Allu Aravind , who switched on the camera

, who switched on the camera Legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, who directed the first shot

What to Expect from #Mega157

The film is set to be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. With a meticulously crafted screenplay by Anil Ravipudi, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fresh and dynamic avatar, bringing laughter and deep emotions to audiences across generations.

Chiranjeevi as Shankar Varaprasad

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi will play the character Shankar Varaprasad, a role that is expected to strike a chord with fans and movie lovers alike.