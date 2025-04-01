Team #Mega157 Introduces Itself to Megastar Chiranjeevi!
The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film, tentatively titled #Mega157, released a special video on Tuesday, showcasing the core technical team introducing itself to the iconic actor.
Shine Screens Shares the Exciting Moment
Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) timeline, production house Shine Screens wrote:
“Team #Mega157 introduced themselves to Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu in a uniquely entertaining way, reminiscing his iconic dialogues.”
They also shared a YouTube link featuring Chiranjeevi meeting his new film’s team.
A Warm & Entertaining Introduction
The video captures Chiranjeevi stepping out of a car, where he is welcomed by:
- Assistant Directors
- Additional Dialogue Writer
- Co-writer Narayana
- Writer & Executive Producer Sai Krishna
- Production Designer A.S. Prakash
- Editor Tammiraju, who humorously states: “If you shoot excessively, I will have it cut.”
- Cinematographer Sameer Reddy, who promises a fast-paced shoot
- Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo, who praises Chiranjeevi
- Producers Sahu Garapati & Sushmita Konidela (Chiranjeevi’s daughter)
- Director Anil Ravipudi
Anil Ravipudi’s Blockbuster Streak
Anil Ravipudi has delivered eight back-to-back hits, making him one of the most successful directors in Telugu cinema today. His previous film, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, was a massive blockbuster, grossing over ₹300 crore.
Grand Ugadi Launch for #Mega157
The project was officially launched on Ugadi with a grand pooja ceremony, attended by:
- Victory Venkatesh, who sounded the clapboard
- Allu Aravind, who switched on the camera
- Legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao, who directed the first shot
What to Expect from #Mega157
The film is set to be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. With a meticulously crafted screenplay by Anil Ravipudi, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a fresh and dynamic avatar, bringing laughter and deep emotions to audiences across generations.
Chiranjeevi as Shankar Varaprasad
Interestingly, Chiranjeevi will play the character Shankar Varaprasad, a role that is expected to strike a chord with fans and movie lovers alike.