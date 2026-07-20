IPS trainee accused of sexually harassing batchmate attempts suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An IPS trainee officer undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad allegedly attempted suicide on Monday, a day after police booked him on charges of sexually harassing a fellow woman trainee officer.

The officer, identified as Uday Krishna Reddy, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at his relative’s residence in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad. He was rushed to a private hospital in SR Nagar and was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to reports.

Before the suicide attempt, he posted on social media that the complaints and rumours against him are baseless and untrue. He stated that he fully trusts the legal process and believes that justice will prevail. He also urged the media to confirm facts before reporting.

Police registered a case against him on Sunday based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer. The complainant alleged that Uday Krishna Reddy harassed her between June 23 and July 10 while both were undergoing training at the academy.

In her complaint at Attapur Police Station, she accused Uday Krishna Reddy of sending her abusive messages and subjecting her to criminal intimidation. He also allegedly recorded her private video and sent it to her husband.

According to the complainant, the accused started harassing her on June 23 by sending sexually abusive messages through WhatsApp.

She stated in her complaint that the accused made derogatory remarks about her before fellow trainees and falsely accused her of having a sexual relationship with another trainee.

The complainant also stated that Uday Krishna Reddy intimidated and blackmailed her into revealing her personal messages. She alleged that he took her mobile phone to his room and forced her to disclose its password.

The accused trainee officer allegedly recorded her private video without her knowledge and later sent it to her husband with the intention of blackmailing her.

After the case was registered, Krishna left the National Police Academy and went to his relative’s house.

Based on the complaint, Attapur police registered a case under Sections 74 (criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

Hailing from Ullapalem, Prakasam district, Reddy last year secured an All India Rank of 350 in the Civil Service Examination and joined the Indian Police Service (IPS). He studied in a government school and joined the police force as a constable in 2013.

He quit the police job in 2018 to pursue the Civil Services full-time. Despite failing three attempts, he refused to give up. In his fourth attempt, he secured a 780th rank and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). However, he was determined to wear the IPS uniform. He made another attempt during training and achieved the 350th rank.

His journey from police constable to IPS officer had won praise from all. “Udayakrishna Reddy’s journey from Constable to IPS officer proves that no dream is too big when backed by courage and relentless hard work. His story reminds us that determination can break every barrier and script new destiny. The future belongs to those who never give up,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had posted on ‘X’.