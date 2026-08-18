Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, 17 injured in two road accidents

Jammu: A teenager was killed and 17 others injured on Tuesday, in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, a teenage boy was killed and 12 people were injured after multiple vehicles collided with each other in a road accident in Rajouri district.

The accident occurred at Tandwal near Rajouri town along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway when a two-wheeler first collided with a taxi and an auto-rickshaw. The three-wheeler subsequently rammed into five parked cars.

Thirteen people, including three boys on the two-wheeler, were injured in the collision.

They were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Rajouri. Officials said one of the injured boys, Manish Kumar, 18, succumbed to his injuries there.

Police said the condition of two of the injured is critical. Police has seized all the vehicles involved in the accident.

Officials said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the local police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, five CRPF personnel were injured in another road accident in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. Police said the CRPF vehicle collided with a truck near Levdura area of Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today morning.

The injured have been identified as Inspector, Raj Kumar Tiwari, Sub-inspector, Rajinder Singh,assistant sub-inspector, Lovenday, assistant sub-inspector, Umesh Kumar and head constable, Driver Virender.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital and officials said doctors are monitoring their condition.

Hilly roads of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Udhampur in Jammu division are notorious for Farsi road accidents. Experts attribute these road accidents to had road conditions, over-speeding, over-loading and road rage.

Traffic department has deputed special checking squads to check road accidents in these vulnerable districts.

Cancellation of driving licences and registration certificates are some of the punishments given for rash and negligent driving in J&K.

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