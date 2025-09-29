Jaya Bachchan gives Kajol a tight hug on Saptami celebrations

Mumbai: Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan was seen warmly embracing Kajol during the latter’s family’s annual Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai on Saptami.

The festive spirit was in full swing on Monday as Jaya arrived at the Mukherjee family pandal in North Mumbai, looking elegant in an ivory-hued saree with a drizzle of gold, paired with a neat bun.

After offering pushpanjali, Jaya was joined by Kajol, who looked every-inch stunning in a yellow ombre shaded saree, near the idol of Goddess Durga. The two shared a warm hug before happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Also Read: South Korea: 62 online public services restored after outage caused by national data centre fire

Kajol, who has worked with Jaya Bachchan in the 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, was later spotted posing with police officials at the pandal. She was also seen spending time with her close friends, actor Vatsal Sheth, his wife Ishita Dutta, and their son Vaayu. Kajol was first seen playing with the little one before lovingly holding him in her arms.

On September 28, Kajol admitted that this year she found it difficult to visit the Durga Puja pandal after the loss of uncle Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee.

She took to her official Insta handle and dropped a string of photographs from the festivities, where she was seen posing with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins, Rani and Ayan Mukerji.

She expressed her feeling of how the pandal visit this year felt both tough and dearer at the same time.

The actress wrote: “The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all (Folder hands and red heart emoji) (sic)”.

Deb Mukherjee passed away on March 14 this year, at the age of 83.