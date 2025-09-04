Telangana

Jogulamba Lions Clinch Title at Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship 2025

Raju shone as the Best Rider for the Lions, while A. Naveen was recognized as the Best Defender. For the Bhadradi Braves, Hanmanthu stood out as their Best Rider.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana4 September 2025 - 16:47
Hyderabad: The Yuva Telangana Kabaddi Championship for Men 2025 concluded on Tuesday at L.B. Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, with an exciting finale. Jogulamba Lions emerged as champions, defeating Bhadradi Braves by a comfortable margin.

In the final match, Jogulamba Lions led 16–12 at half-time and extended their dominance in the second half to secure a 35–21 victory, winning by 14 points.

At the tournament level, G. Raju was named the Best Rider, A. Naveen the Best Defender, and Laxman was awarded the All-Rounder of the Tournament.

During the closing ceremony, Sri Rahul Hegde (DCP Hyderabad Traffic Police), Sri Kasani Veeresh Mudiraj (President, Telangana Kabaddi Association), and Sri Mahinder Reddy (Secretary, Telangana Kabaddi Association) presented the championship trophy and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh to the winners, Jogulamba Lions.

Cash Awards:

  • 1st Place: Jogulamba Lions – ₹1,00,000
  • 2nd Place: Bhadradi Braves – ₹75,000
  • 3rd Joint Place: Yadadri Yoddhas & Basara Vidyuts – ₹50,000 each

The championship, held from August 30 to September 3, 2025, brought together top kabaddi talent from across Telangana, showcasing thrilling matches and emerging stars.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
