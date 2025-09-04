KCR–KTR Hold Marathon Talks at Erravelli Farmhouse Amid CBI Heat on Kaleshwaram, Kavitha Row

BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been staying at the Erravelli farmhouse for the past four days. During this time, he has been holding long meetings with BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

According to sources, the two leaders are engaged in detailed consultations regarding the ongoing CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project and the Kavitha episode.

Also Read: Kavitha vs BRS: Who Said What in the Telangana Opposition’s War of Words?

So far, neither KCR nor KTR has responded to Kavitha’s allegations. However, some senior party leaders have issued clarifications on her allegations against former minister Harish Rao and former MP Santosh Rao. Meanwhile, Harish Rao is currently on a visit to the UK and is expected to return to Hyderabad on Saturday.

On the other hand, Jagruti president Kavitha is at her Banjara Hills residence. She has decided to spend time with her family today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), as her son’s birthday will be celebrated tomorrow.