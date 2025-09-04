Telangana

KCR–KTR Hold Marathon Talks at Erravelli Farmhouse Amid CBI Heat on Kaleshwaram, Kavitha Row

According to sources, the two leaders are engaged in detailed consultations regarding the ongoing CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project and the Kavitha episode.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 15:19
BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has been staying at the Erravelli farmhouse for the past four days. During this time, he has been holding long meetings with BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

According to sources, the two leaders are engaged in detailed consultations regarding the ongoing CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram project and the Kavitha episode.

So far, neither KCR nor KTR has responded to Kavitha’s allegations. However, some senior party leaders have issued clarifications on her allegations against former minister Harish Rao and former MP Santosh Rao. Meanwhile, Harish Rao is currently on a visit to the UK and is expected to return to Hyderabad on Saturday.

On the other hand, Jagruti president Kavitha is at her Banjara Hills residence. She has decided to spend time with her family today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), as her son’s birthday will be celebrated tomorrow.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
