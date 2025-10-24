Jubilee Hills Polling Stations to Have Mobile Phone Deposit Counters, Help Desks

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Sudharshan Reddy on Friday announced that all polling stations set up for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election will be equipped with basic voter amenities and help desks to ensure a smooth and comfortable voting experience.

For the first time, mobile phone deposit counters will be introduced outside polling stations, where voters can hand over switched-off phones before entering and collect them after casting their vote.

The CEO said special arrangements are being made to make voting accessible for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. “Every booth will be ready well before polling day so voters can cast their votes comfortably and without delay,” he stated.

Each polling station will have drinking water, toilets, waiting areas, lighting, ramps, and clear signage. Standard voting compartments will be used to maintain secrecy, while voter information posters will display polling details, candidate lists, ID requirements, and voting instructions.

Voter assistance booths staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will help electors locate their names and booth numbers in the voter list.

Sudharshan Reddy said these initiatives are part of the Election Commission’s ongoing efforts to make polling stations across Telangana more voter-friendly. “We’re focused on giving every voter in Jubilee Hills a comfortable and dignified voting experience,” he added.