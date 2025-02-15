Jubilee Hills Shocker: BMW Crashes into Police Check-post, Driver Fleeing

Hyderabad: A speeding BMW car crashed into a traffic police booth at the Jubilee Hills check-post in Hyderabad on early Saturday, February 15.

The incident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, resulting in one of the car’s tyres bursting.

Driver Suspected to be Under the Influence

Authorities suspect that the driver of the BMW may have been in an inebriated state when the crash occurred. After the accident, the driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Fortunately, no traffic police officers were present at the booth at the time of the crash.

Investigation Underway by Jubilee Hills Police

Jubilee Hills Police have launched an investigation into the incident. They are currently working on identifying the driver, as well as determining the exact cause of the crash. The police are also reviewing nearby CCTV footage for any leads that could assist in the investigation.

Car’s Damage and Consequences

The collision caused significant damage to the traffic police booth, and the vehicle involved was severely impacted due to the burst tyre. Authorities have initiated procedures to remove the damaged car from the accident site and assess the full extent of the destruction caused.

Public Safety and Overspeeding Concerns

This incident raises concerns about public safety on the roads, particularly regarding overspeeding and potential drunk driving. The authorities are urging motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits to avoid accidents and ensure road safety.

Jubilee Hills Police are continuing their investigation into the accident, and further updates are expected.