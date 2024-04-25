Justice Chandra Ghosh Commission begins investigation on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The Justice Chandra Ghosh Commission, which has been appointed by the Central and State Governments to inquire into the collapse of Medigadda barrage and other irregularities during the execution of Kaleshwaram project, started its investigation from Thursday.

The Commission will take many key aspects into consideration during the investigation and will present its detailed report to both governments.

During the interaction with media persons here, Justice Chandra Ghosh informed that, if necessary, former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao will be summoned for the investigation and the information will be collected on the Kaleshwaram project.

He also disclosed that in two or three days, the Commission will make an announcement on collection of information and opinions of the people on the Kaleshwaram project.

“Apart from this, the experts’ opinions, NDSA and vigilance reports will also be taken into consideration in the investigation. Moreover, the Commission will meet engineers related to the project and collect the information,” Justice Chandra Ghosh said.

The Justice said the investigation will be continued based on the technical aspects and the report will be prepared in a stipulated period by taking all aspects into consideration.