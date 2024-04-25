Kaleshwaram Project: Public Notice

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, in exercise of powers conferred by Section (3) of Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 (Central Act No.60 of 1952), has appointed Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, to conduct Inquiry on certain allegations of irregularities & embezzlement of public funds by corrupt practices in constructing of barrages of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Reservoirs of Kaleshwaram Project.

General Public are informed that, they can submit their representations/allegations or grievances with evidence in the form of notarized sworn-in affidavit in sealed envelope.

Any representation without evidence or without swom-in affidavit shall not be entertained by this commission.

Sealed envelope can be put in sealed drop box in Office of Commission till May 31, 2024, from 11 am to 3 pm on working days in the Peshi of Commission, located in 8th Floor, D-Block, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao (BRKR) Bhavan, Tank Bund Road, Hyderabad-500063.

Any post can be mailed to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, former Judge of Supreme Court, 8th Floor, “D” Block, BRKR Bhavan, Tank Bund Road, Hyderabad-500063.