Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender Leads Flag Hoisting on 79th Independence Day at Himatnagar Y Junction

The event was marked by patriotic fervour, with the leaders saluting the tricolour and paying tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir15 August 2025 - 19:16
Hyderabad: Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender, accompanied by Smt Mahalakshmi Raman Goud Corporator, senior Congress leader Zaki Hussain, and other dignitaries, hoisted the National Flag at Himatnagar Y Junction as part of India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday. The event was marked by patriotic fervour, with the leaders saluting the tricolour and paying tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters.

