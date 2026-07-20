Kharge raises NEET paper leaks, students stir in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The first day of the Monsoon Session started on a stormy note with the Opposition training guns at the Central government over issues concerning students.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, questioned the government over NEET paper leaks and students’ protests at Jantar Mantar, accusing the former of using force to crush dissent.

Kharge said that this concerned the future of lakhs of students and referred to the ongoing protests by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

He said that a “huge number” of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar against NEET paper leaks, but they were subjected to a “lathi-charge by the police with orders from the government”.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Shri Kharge Ji raised the issue of the NEET paper leak and the lathi-charge on students in Parliament.



Congress stands with students, not with those who are acting at the BJP-AAP’s directions. pic.twitter.com/tGGpGMaGy3 — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) July 20, 2026

Speaking in the House, Kharge said, “You have allowed me to put forth my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. There is also a chandi chori issue, but this is a matter concerning students. I am speaking about the future of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place.”

“The government is using force to suppress voices and drive them away,” Kharge remarked.

This led to a loud uproar in the House, with treasury benches objecting to his claims.

Kharge demanded that the students’ voices be heard and that transparency in the examination system be ensured.

A heated exchange also broke out between members of the ruling party and the Opposition. Members from both sides stood up from their seats and engaged in shouting slogans, causing the atmosphere to become highly charged.

The commotion escalated, and watching the bedlam in the House, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings.

Notably, the Opposition has been consistently demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system, while the government maintains that necessary steps are being taken to make the examination process more transparent, including identifying and punishing the guilty.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have rejected reports that there was use of force on the protesters at Jantar Mantar.

In a statement shared on X, Delhi Police said, “Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally.”