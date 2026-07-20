KIMS Hospitals Hosts Arrhythmia Symposium, Brings Together 500 Cardiology Experts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Arrhythmia Research and Training Society (ARTS), in association with KIMS Hospitals, organized a one-day Arrhythmia Symposium at KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, bringing together around 500 cardiologists, physicians, and medical fellows from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The symposium featured renowned electrophysiologists from across India along with an international expert, providing participants with the latest insights into the diagnosis and management of heart rhythm disorders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. B. Hygriv Rao, Chief of the Electrophysiology and Pacing Division at KIMS Hospitals and President of the Arrhythmia Research and Training Society, outlined the objectives of the symposium. He emphasized that successful patient outcomes depend not only on medical interventions but also on physicians’ ability to make sound clinical decisions by integrating patient assessment, advanced diagnostic tools, and evidence-based treatment guidelines.

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Dr. Hygriv Rao said the symposium was designed to strengthen these critical decision-making skills through interactive discussions of real-life clinical cases. He noted that participants would gain valuable insights into diagnostic reasoning, evidence-based management, and personalized patient care, helping them make more informed clinical decisions in daily practice.

The symposium was inaugurated by Dr. Sambit Sahoo, Medical Director and Chief of the Critical Care Division at KIMS Hospitals. He said the growing involvement of heart rhythm specialists has significantly improved the quality of cardiac care and encouraged young physicians to make the most of the opportunity to learn from leading national and international experts in cardiac electrophysiology.

Dr. Sahoo also highlighted the research carried out by the Arrhythmia Division at KIMS Hospitals under the leadership of Dr. Hygriv Rao, noting that the team’s work has contributed to the development of innovative and cost-effective treatment strategies for patients with heart rhythm disorders.

The symposium served as a platform for knowledge sharing, clinical learning, and professional collaboration, reinforcing the importance of continuous medical education in improving cardiovascular care and patient outcomes.