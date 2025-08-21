Koppula Eshwar Replaces Kavitha as Honorary TGBKS President Amid Resignations

In another major change of leadership in the Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangam (TGBKS), the body representing the Singareni coal workers and affiliated to the BRS, former minister Koppula Eshwar has been unanimously elected as its new honorary president.

Eshwar, who once held the ministerial post representing Dharmapuri constituency, but had a long association with Singareni, was given the position in the absence of Kavitha, who went to the United States and is expected to be back by September 1 .

Kavitha, on the other hand, has distanced herself with regard to active party work by using a feedback letter to BRS chief and her father, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on internal party issues. Instead, she has been working on the Telangana Jagruthi activities, especially lobbying for 42% BC reservation in the state.

This new leadership has caused controversy in the union. Some of the leaders of TGBKS who were loyal to Kavitha have even announced their resignation publicly such as the treasurer known as Venkat and Bhavana Chandra. They argue that the election was in breach of procedure rules, omitting that no general body meeting was held before appointment of Eshwar.

These leaders have promised to confront the election in the courtroom claiming that under Kavitha leadership, the Singareni employees enjoyed welfare services like giving their relatives compassionate employment and home loans.

The change of the leadership is being considered as the strategic adjustment within the BRS ranks. The unanimous election of Koppula Eshwar, especially when Kavitha was away, became a query on internal politics within the party on its labor wing. People are observing that the action could well be part of an overall effort of the party to reclaim the leadership of the unions and put the leaders there who again are strongly oriented to the core party interests.

With the dispute already underway, preeminence is now in play as to whether a court process will subvert the decision and whether the shake-up will define the coloured influence of the BRS in the hierarchy of Singareni. The politicking of Kavitha, whether inside the party or through civil action, is keenly observed since she came back to the political centre stage in the initial days of September.