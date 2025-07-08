KTR Arrives at Press Club for Debate Challenge to Revanth Reddy Amid Tense Scenes

Hyderabad: Political tensions surged in Hyderabad on Tuesday as BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) reached the Press Club in Somajiguda for a public debate on farmers’ welfare. The event drew large crowds and heavy police deployment amid anticipation of confrontation.

KTR Accepts Challenge, Calls Out Congress Government

Earlier in the day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR addressed reporters and confirmed his acceptance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s challenge for an open debate on the Congress party’s promises to farmers. With Revanth Reddy currently in Delhi, KTR stated he was willing to debate any Congress Minister in the CM’s absence.

“Let him or his Ministers come for the debate. The Congress party has betrayed farmers and the people of Telangana by failing to implement its electoral promises,” KTR asserted.

BRS Prepares for Peaceful Debate, Police Deployed at Venue

To ensure a peaceful gathering, BRS leaders pre-booked the venue at the Press Club in advance. Despite the precaution, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed as several BRS leaders and party cadre arrived on-site, ready for the public face-off.

KTR Slams Congress Over Assembly Conduct

KTR accused the Congress-led Telangana government of dodging debates in the Assembly and silencing opposition voices. He emphasized that the Press Club event was a direct response to the government’s alleged refusal to allow meaningful discussion within the legislative framework.

“The ruling party does not give the opposition an opportunity to speak. That’s why we are holding this debate in front of the media,” he explained.

Political Showdown Likely to Escalate

The face-off at the Hyderabad Press Club marks a new phase in the political rivalry between BRS and Congress in Telangana. As tensions continue to build, the incident could further polarize public opinion on the government’s performance, especially regarding farmer welfare schemes and electoral promises.