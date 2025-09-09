KTR Welcomes High Court Verdict on Group-1 Mains Results

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao has welcomed the Telangana High Court’s ruling in the TSPSC Group-1 Mains results, describing it as a significant blow to the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He noted that the ruling has finally brought justice to the unemployed youth who have persistently fought against irregularities.

In his statement here on Tuesday, Rama Rao highlighted that, despite repeated appeals from students backed by solid evidence of misconduct in the Group-1 examinations, TSPSC remained obstinate and proceeded without caution. “Instead of addressing the concerns of the unemployed, the government even took legal action against them and used force. The High Court’s ruling is truly praiseworthy, as it validates the efforts of job seekers,” he remarked.

The BRS leader said the judgment, which addressed issues from the assignment of exam centers to the distribution of hall tickets and manipulation of results, highlighted the government’s failures. He asserted, “Revanth Reddy, who jeopardised students’ futures by hastily and improperly administering exams, must be held accountable for this ruling.”

KTR noted that the High Court’s intervention had prevented Congress from commodifying esteemed Group-1 positions. He accused the government of misleading unemployed young people with empty promises made both before and after elections, ultimately failing to conduct essential examinations. He called for the Chief Minister to apologize and to comply with the court’s orders to either re-evaluate or re-administer the Group-1 Mains within the next eight months.

He emphasized, “Do not waste time on further appeals. Fully implement the ruling and ensure justice for the youth.”

KT Rama Rao reaffirmed his party’s backing for students, emphasizing that the ruling represented a success in their persistent fight against injustice.