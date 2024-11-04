KTR’s Padayatra: A Game-Changer for Telangana Politics?

Hyderabad: Every step in any padayatra will lead to a turn in politics. Every leader, who undertakes padayatra will derive some kind of benefit from it. This is what happened to everyone. Many a time, the padayatra undertaken by the political leaders took them directly to the seat of power.

BRS party working President KT Rama Rao is also getting ready for the padayatra now. Does he and the party really need it now? Is he planning his padayatra in a hurry? What is the meaning of KTR’s words that he is ready for padayatra as per the wishes of the party leaders and the cadre? When is he going to start the actual padayatra?

These are the questions that are being raised after KTR announced that he was ready for padayatra as per the wishes of the party cadre. Political Padayatras are not new in Telugu politics to reach out to the people and expose the failures of the government and the Padayatras are the main weapon.

From late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy to Nara Chandrababu, YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who undertook padayatras have achieved power. With the fresh announcement of padayatra by KTR, Telangana politics has been heated up all at once. Along with the BRS party, there seems to be a hot debate on KTR’s decision in the ruling party as well.

Will KTR gain or lose with padayatra is the question. The Pink Party, which has been in power for almost nine years, now confined to the Opposition party status in Telangana. The failures of the government are highlighted by it in its own style.

The leaders of the pink party are showing aggression in cornering the Congress party. The Congress has been criticised for failing to implement the promises it made before the elections by KTR and his party leaders. But now the debate has started with KTR’s decision whether he is going to be more aggressive against the State government in his padayatra.

KTR is active on social media interacting with netizens from time to time. Answers are given to the questions asked by the people in the name of “Ask with KTR”. He announced that he was ready for padayatra. His answer went viral on the social media. When will KTR do the padayatra? Will he do it now or will he take some time to undertake it? Is there a need for a padayatra now? Is it a gain or a loss for KTR if he, does it? KTR is accused of staying away from the cadre.

It is now interesting to see when KTR will start his padayatra. It’s been a year since the Congress government was formed. Will KTR go on his padayatra now or whether he will take one more year to undertake it is the question being raised by his party cadres. The BRS party has emerged as Separate Telangana Movement Party. After the formation of separate Telangana State, it became a political party. It was later renamed as the BRS party.

After being in power for 10 years, there are opinions that the gap has widened for the pink party high command with the party leaders and people on the ground. KTR is planning to undertake the padayatra to bridge the gap between the party high command and the party cadres. The BRS leaders are expecting that there will be a chance for KTR to connect with the people. KTR is the number two leader in the BRS government and in the party.