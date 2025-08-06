Hyderabad

LKG Student Injured After Teacher Hits Him with Tiffin Box in Saeedabad School

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the teacher became angry over something during class and struck the child.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 August 2025 - 19:03
LKG Student Injured After Teacher Hits Him with Tiffin Box in Saeedabad School
LKG Student Injured After Teacher Hits Him with Tiffin Box in Saeedabad School

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A distressing incident occurred at Little Indian Upper Primary School in LCH Colony, Saeedabad, where a teacher allegedly hit an LKG student, Awala Ishwar, on the head with a tiffin box, resulting in a serious injury.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the teacher became angry over something during class and struck the child. The injury was severe, causing heavy bleeding from the child’s head. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors administered three stitches.

The child’s family is deeply disturbed by the incident and has demanded strict action against the school administration. The parents have filed a formal complaint against the teacher at the Saeedabad Police Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, parents and local residents are calling for strict action against teachers who resort to violence, stressing the need to prevent such incidents in the future.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 August 2025 - 19:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button