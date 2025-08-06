LKG Student Injured After Teacher Hits Him with Tiffin Box in Saeedabad School

Hyderabad: A distressing incident occurred at Little Indian Upper Primary School in LCH Colony, Saeedabad, where a teacher allegedly hit an LKG student, Awala Ishwar, on the head with a tiffin box, resulting in a serious injury.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when the teacher became angry over something during class and struck the child. The injury was severe, causing heavy bleeding from the child’s head. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors administered three stitches.

The child’s family is deeply disturbed by the incident and has demanded strict action against the school administration. The parents have filed a formal complaint against the teacher at the Saeedabad Police Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, parents and local residents are calling for strict action against teachers who resort to violence, stressing the need to prevent such incidents in the future.