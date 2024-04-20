South India

Loan recovery: Woman dies after suicide bid

Idukki: A woman who had set herself ablaze allegedly following recovery proceedings initiated by a bank over a loan succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, police said.

Nedumkandam (Kerala) resident Sheeba Dileep (49) had on Friday attempted suicide by setting herself on fire using petrol.

“She was undergoing treatment at Kottayam medical college after she suffered nearly 80 percent burn injuries. She succumbed to her injuries today,” police said.

Civil police officer Ambily and SI Benoy Abraham had also suffered 40 percent and 20 percent burn injuries respectively while attempting to rescue her.

They are undergoing treatment, police added. Police said the bank officials reached her house for attachment purposes alleging default of loan.

The bank has not yet responded to the incident.  

