Major Mishap Averted at Bandlaguda Mandal Office as Ceiling Plaster Collapses

Hyderabad: A major accident was narrowly avoided at the Bandlaguda Mandal Tahsildar’s Office on Tuesday morning after chunks of plaster suddenly fell from the ceiling while staff members were on duty. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but it has once again highlighted the dangerous condition of the decades-old government building.

The Bandlaguda Mandal Office, located in Hyderabad’s Old City area, was constructed in 2003 and caters to revenue-related services for residents of Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura constituencies. Over the years, the structure has deteriorated significantly, with visible cracks and peeling plaster, raising serious safety concerns among employees and visitors alike.

According to staff members, the ceiling suddenly began to crumble during work hours, scattering debris across the office. “It was a matter of seconds. We heard a loud crack, and pieces of the ceiling fell right next to our desks,” said an employee, recalling the tense moments.

Although no casualties were reported, the employees expressed fear and anxiety over the poor condition of the building. They alleged that repeated complaints to higher authorities about the deteriorating structure have gone unanswered. “Every day we come to work with the fear that the roof might collapse at any time,” one staff member said.

The office, which handles a heavy public footfall for land records, certificates, and other revenue services, has become unsafe for both staff and visitors. Locals have urged the government to immediately renovate or relocate the mandal office to prevent a potential tragedy.

Officials are expected to inspect the site soon and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the employees and the public using the premises.