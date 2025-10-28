Public Trust in HYDRAA Grows as 52 Complaints Filed Over Land and Lake Encroachments

Hyderabad: The city’s residents are no longer staying silent when it comes to illegal land occupations and encroachments. Instead, they are heading straight to the HYDRAA office to file complaints through its Prajavani (Public Grievance) platform. From sending videos of encroachments to sharing photos of blocked roads, citizens are actively documenting and reporting irregularities across the city.

On Monday alone, HYDRAA received 52 complaints, many of which were supported by photographic and video evidence. Some residents have openly shared their identities, while others have requested confidentiality during the inquiry. The rising public participation reflects the growing trust in HYDRAA’s efficiency, as several long-pending civic issues have reportedly been resolved within hours or days.

Among the latest cases, a significant complaint came from Hasmathpet village in Kukatpally, where residents alleged that around 10 acres of government land had been encroached upon. Locals also reported that blocked stormwater channels and raised embankments were causing waterlogging in nearby layouts. Several complainants accused private developers of dumping soil into lakes and gradually converting them into residential plots.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally reviewed the complaints and directed the concerned departments to take swift corrective action.

In Shamshabad mandal, villagers from Peddagolkonda reported that culverts of the Sarasimhakunta lake had been blocked, raising the lake’s water level beyond the Full Tank Level (FTL). As a result, farmlands were getting submerged, and water was spilling onto the Outer Ring Road’s Exit 15 service lane, obstructing traffic. The residents urged HYDRAA to restore the lake’s natural drainage system.

Similarly, residents from Beeramguda in Sangareddy district complained about ongoing encroachments in Shambuni Kunta lake under survey number 756. According to them, the lake originally spread across 22.11 acres, but only about six acres remain today due to rampant dumping and illegal construction. They warned that the lake could disappear entirely if action is not taken soon.

Another complaint came from the Yashodanagar Colony Welfare Association near Sagar Road, where residents alleged that a connecting road was illegally merged into private plots. The encroachment, they said, has forced them to travel several kilometers for basic movement within the layout.

In Kukatpally, residents reported that unknown individuals were filling nearly 12 acres of the Pariki Lake overnight using unregistered vehicles. Locals alleged that a developer was planning to construct and sell an 18-floor apartment complex on the reclaimed land, warning that unsuspecting buyers could fall victim to real estate fraud.

Further, several complainants from Ameenpur stated that portions of the Pedda Cheruvu were being filled with mud to facilitate building construction. Those who tried to stop the activity were allegedly attacked, and some even faced false police cases filed against them to silence opposition.

Meanwhile, a major complaint from Hasmathpet in Balanagar mandal highlighted the encroachment of 28.28 acres of government land under Survey No. 1, allegedly by local political figures. The land, recognized in a 1953 Archaeological Gazette, is said to hold historical significance dating back to the Nizam era. Complainants alleged that the encroachers had converted the land into a real estate venture, selling it off in small plots.

HYDRAA officials confirmed that all 52 complaints are under active review, and immediate instructions have been issued to relevant departments for verification and action. The volume and variety of grievances received under Prajavani indicate not only the scale of encroachments in the city but also the growing confidence of citizens in HYDRAA’s commitment to transparency and accountability.