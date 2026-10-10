Malakpet Road Accident Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling Under Bus

Hyderabad : A woman who got married on August 30 died in a road accident near D-Mart X Roads in Malakpet on Saturday.

The deceased, Lavanya, was travelling on a two-wheeler when the vehicle reportedly skidded, causing her to fall under an RTC bus. She sustained serious injuries and died in the accident.

Lavanya, a resident of Saroornagar, married Srikanth on August 30. Her death comes less than two months after the wedding.

A newlywed woman, Lavanya, died after her two-wheeler skidded and she fell beneath an RTC bus near D-Mart X Roads in Malakpet, Hyderabad.



Lavanya married Srikanth on August 30. Chaderghat Police are investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/WazK1jl1Up — indtoday (@ind2day) October 10, 2026

The accident occurred within the limits of the Chaderghat police station. Police are collecting details about the incident. Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.