Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Collapses on Road, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

Hyderabad

A man identified as Suman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in front of SVD Wines within the limits of Nacharam Police Station on Sunday night.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 14:58
According to police reports, the initial inquiry suggests that Suman may have collapsed and died due to a heart attack. Locals alerted the authorities after noticing him lying unconscious near the wine shop.

Police reached the spot immediately and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

