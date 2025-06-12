Hyderabad: Massive Cordon and Search Operation Conducted in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A large-scale cordon and search operation was carried out this evening at Sikhula Basti under the Jagadgirigutta Police Station limits in Kukatpally.

Operation Led by Balanagar Zone DCP Suresh Kumar

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Balanagar Zone DCP Suresh Kumar. The team included Additional DCP, two ACPs, four Inspectors, personnel from the SOT (Special Operations Team), traffic police, and over 100 police personnel in total.

Vehicles Without Documents and Illicit Liquor Seized

During the search, officials seized 45 vehicles that lacked proper documentation. Additionally, two illegal belt shops selling liquor were identified, and bottles of liquor being sold there were seized.

Also Read: Hyderabad Rains: Old City Roads Flooded, Traffic Comes to a Standstill

17 Known Offenders and Suspects Detained

Speaking to the media, ACP Naresh Reddy of the Balanagar Division said that 17 known offenders and suspects were identified during the operation. These individuals have been taken into custody for further questioning.

“We conducted cordon and search in Sikhula Basti today. Forty-five vehicles without proper documents and two illegal liquor belt shops were seized. We’ve also detained 17 known offenders and suspects for interrogation,” said ACP Naresh Reddy.

Police Continue Focused Surveillance in High-Risk Areas

The cordon and search is part of the ongoing efforts by Hyderabad Police to clamp down on criminal activities, illegal trade, and to maintain law and order in sensitive zones across the city.