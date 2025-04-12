Massive Outage Hits India: WhatsApp, UPI, Instagram, Airtel & Jio Go Down Simultaneously

Hyderabad: In an unusual digital event, a host of popular apps and online services faced unexpected outages across India on Saturday, leaving millions of users confused and frustrated.

From everyday tools like WhatsApp and Google Pay to social media giants such as Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and even YouTube, reports of glitches and complete service blackouts surged throughout the day. Additionally, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems and banking apps like Bank of Baroda were also affected.

To make matters more perplexing, major internet service providers like Airtel and Jio reportedly experienced intermittent connectivity issues, further compounding the disruption. Users from various parts of the country flooded social media platforms with complaints and questions, wondering whether the widespread outage was merely a coincidence or indicative of something more serious.

Real-time tracking site Downdetector recorded sharp spikes in service-related complaints for nearly all major apps and platforms.

While occasional service hiccups are normal, the sheer scale and simultaneity of these disruptions across unrelated tech ecosystems have sparked concerns. Some users speculated on the possibility of a massive server crash, cascading failures, or even cyber attacks, though no official confirmation has been issued by companies like Meta, Google, or the ISPs involved.

As the day ended without a clear explanation, users are left with more questions than answers. Whether it was a one-off technical anomaly or a sign of something deeper remains to be seen.

