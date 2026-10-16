MMC Commissioner Inspects Bowenpally Circle, Directs Officials to Address Civic Issues

Hyderabad: The Municipal Commissioner conducted a field inspection across Bowenpally Circle and directed officials to take priority measures to address civic issues related to traffic management, water conservation, road encroachments and sanitation.

During the inspection, the Commissioner visited key locations and reviewed ongoing development proposals and civic infrastructure requirements, emphasising the need for timely action to improve public convenience and maintain cleanliness.

At Sangeeth Junction, the Commissioner reviewed proposals for junction development, free-left facilities and road widening to ease traffic congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement. Officials were directed to examine the proposals and take necessary steps to improve traffic flow.

At Welkin Apartments, the Commissioner stressed the importance of water conservation and wastewater management. Officials were directed to ensure the provision of a sewage treatment plant (STP) to facilitate the treatment and reuse of wastewater, thereby promoting sustainable water management.

The Commissioner inspected areas near Fateh Nagar Flyover and reviewed roadside encroachments affecting public movement. Officials were instructed to take action against unauthorised encroachments in accordance with the rules and ensure that roadsides remain clear for pedestrians and other road users.

At Shyamlal Building in Daniyala Gutta, the Commissioner directed officials to ensure the timely clearance of garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs). The importance of creating public awareness against indiscriminate waste dumping was also emphasised to maintain sanitation and prevent the accumulation of garbage in residential areas.

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