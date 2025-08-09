Musi River Rejuvenation Project Key to Hyderabad’s Flood-Free Future: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said the Musi Rejuvenation Project will serve as a permanent solution to Hyderabad’s flood problems for the next 100 years.

He directed officials to expedite the 55-km river revival plan, which will safeguard habitations in the catchment areas and prevent inundation of low-lying zones during heavy rains.

The chief minister said it intends to implement a strict policy of keeping the city free from water stagnation, inundation from flood waters, and ensuring people are safe in the low-lying areas.

To fulfil the said purpose, the CM ordered the officials to expedite the Musi rejuvenation project.

The revival of the Musi River on a 55 km stretch will provide safety to all habitations along the catchment areas and prevent low-lying areas from inundation by floodwater.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to overhaul all the existing systems to protect Hyderabad from the heavy rains and floods in the future.

The officials were also ordered to take up the works to address challenges and ensure a sustainable development that benefits future generations.

The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare plans to channel floodwater into the Musi River from all parts of the city within the core urban region inside the Outer Ring Road. He also suggested that Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Mir Alam Tank, and every other tank and pond in the city be connected to the Musi through an integrated drainage network.

The restoration of tanks and widening of drains should be completed on a war footing, and development works should be undertaken to ensure that water coming through drainages is treated in Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before clean water flows into the Musi River. The Chief Minister said a strong water flow network should be developed so that, during heavy rains, all rainwater from tanks, canals, and other water bodies in any part of the city can be directed into the Musi.

The CM noted that farmers are cultivating crops in the Musi catchment area using polluted water, causing illness among people another major problem. He stressed that a permanent plan to ensure a continuous flow of purified water into the Musi is essential to stop the use of polluted water. The purified water can also be supplied for industrial purposes and other needs through water tankers.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to design the Musi Rejuvenation Project in a way that facilitates floodwater management and to undertake works in that direction without delay.

Soon after arriving in Hyderabad from New Delhi, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held an emergency meeting with officials of the MA and Urban Development Department on the heavy rains, flood situation, and traffic management difficulties. He emphasized that permanent development works should be undertaken expeditiously to free Hyderabad from floodwater and ensure that people do not face inconvenience during heavy rains.

The officials were instructed to assess the future needs for drinking water, flood prevention, drainage, and traffic systems, and to prepare plans accordingly for the next 100 years.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that Hyderabad had received up to 15 cm of rain last night, which led to inundation of low-lying areas and severe traffic disruptions in the city. The CM and officials discussed recent disasters caused by very heavy rains in short periods, including the disruption of daily life and intense downpours lasting just three to four hours in a single day.

Citing climate change as the main reason for cloudbursts, the CM said that all city systems must be modernized accordingly.

The meeting also reviewed the existing roads and drainage systems in Hyderabad, which are not capable of withstanding even 5 cm of rainfall, while at times up to 20 cm is recorded. Last night, 15 cm of rainfall was measured within just four hours. Since June, GHMC has recorded 16 percent more rainfall than average.

Taking serious note of the heavy rains, the Chief Minister ordered that the disaster prevention and management plan be implemented effectively to overcome such catastrophic situations during monsoon spells.