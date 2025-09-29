‘My School My Pride’ reels challenge for Kerala govt schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched an innovative competition titled “Ente School Ente Abhimanam” (My School My Pride) aimed at showcasing the best practices and unique achievements of schools across the state.

The initiative also seeks to nurture video production skills among members of Little KITES, the state’s student IT clubs.

The challenge invites students to create engaging reels that highlight their own school or a nearby institution, with special emphasis on lower primary and upper primary schools.

The content can focus on academic models, innovative activities, achievements, and effective use of infrastructure.

Importantly, all aspects of production anchoring, interviews, and technical work must be undertaken by students themselves under the guidance of Little KITES units.

Each reel should be a maximum of 90 seconds, shot in vertical format (MP4), and not exceed 50 MB in size.

Schools must upload the videos to their official social media pages on Instagram or Facebook, tagging KITE Victers Channel and using the hashtags #MySchoolMyPride and #victerseduchannel.

To encourage wide participation, KITE has announced attractive rewards.

The 100 best reels will each receive a cash prize of Rs 5,000, while the selected entries will also be telecast on KITE-Victers Channel.

A special jury will evaluate the submissions, and all videos must end with the official End Card provided by KITE.

The last date for submission is October 9, 2025.

Detailed guidelines are available on the KITE website (www.kite.kerala.gov.in).

KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said the initiative would not only highlight Kerala’s school excellence but also give students valuable exposure to digital content creation.

He has directed KITE Master Trainers to extend full support to Little KITES units to ensure every school has the opportunity to participate meaningfully.

By combining creativity with educational pride, the reels challenge is expected to bring out inspiring stories from schools across the state while strengthening students’ media literacy and production skills.