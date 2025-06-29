Mystery Deepens in Shefali Jariwala’s Death: Anti‑Ageing Injection, Fasting and more Shocking Details Emerge

Popular actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her bold performance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, passed away suddenly at the age of 42 on June 27. Her unexpected death has shocked her fans and the entertainment industry alike.

Initial Speculations: Cardiac Arrest or Something More?

Soon after her passing, there was speculation surrounding the cause of her death. While early reports pointed towards a cardiac arrest, the presence of a police team questioning domestic staff and a forensic team searching her house raised concerns of possible foul play. However, officials have stated that no signs of foul play have been found so far.

Anti-Ageing Treatment and Fasting May Have Played a Role

According to The Indian Express, Shefali had been undergoing anti-ageing treatment for several years. On the day of her demise, she reportedly took an anti-ageing injection in the afternoon and continued her regular medication in the evening.

Also Read: ‘Kaanta Laga’ Star Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42 in Mumbai

Sources indicate she was also fasting for a religious puja that day and may have taken the medicines on an empty stomach. Later that night, her blood pressure suddenly dropped, and she began to shiver — possibly a reaction to the medication combined with the fasting.

No Foul Play Detected, Says Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), Dixit Gedam, confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest no foul play. “Prima facie, there is no foul play, and the doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death,” he said. The final postmortem report is awaited.

Parag Tyagi Devastated

Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was reportedly in deep shock. He arrived home around 10:30 pm and immediately rushed Shefali to the hospital with the help of some friends. Sadly, doctors declared her brought dead.

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death has left a void in the entertainment world. While her vibrant screen presence and personality will be remembered fondly, her untimely demise raises critical questions about the risks associated with lifestyle treatments and self-care practices.