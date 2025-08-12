Construction of Nalgonda X-Road to Owaisi Junction Flyover Accelerates, Commissioner R.V. Karnan Inspects

In a bid to strengthen urban infrastructure in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R.V. Karnan, along with Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Charminar Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, inspected the construction work of the 2.58 km, four-lane, dual-direction flyover from Nalgonda X-Road to Owaisi Junction on Tuesday morning.

The Commissioner directed officials to expedite the pace of construction and remove land acquisition obstacles at the earliest so that the March 2026 completion deadline can be met.

This important corridor, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), aims to reduce traffic congestion along some of the city’s busiest routes. The ₹620-crore flyover extends from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda to Yadgiri Theatre, via Saidabad and IS Sadan, and is designed to provide smooth, conflict-free traffic flow.

During the inspection, Commissioner Karnan stressed that there should be no compromise on either speed or quality. Project engineers reaffirmed their commitment to completing the project by March 2026.

Addressing the delays in land acquisition, the Commissioner instructed Town Planning officials to resolve these issues immediately to avoid further setbacks. Malakpet Deputy Commissioner M.K.I. Ali, Maintenance Executive Engineer Pir Singh, and Project Executive Engineer Bhupal, who were present during the visit, assured full cooperation and adherence to the timeline.

Later, the Commissioner also reviewed drainage arrangements in the Dabirpura area. He emphasized that during the rainy season, rainwater should flow freely through drains and nalas, without causing flooding in nearby residential areas.

Commissioner Karnan stated:

“The Nalgonda X-Road to Owaisi Junction flyover is pivotal for reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity. We are working diligently to overcome challenges and deliver this world-class project by March 2026.”

This inspection underscores GHMC’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and improving urban mobility across Hyderabad.