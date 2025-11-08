Nayi Disha Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Families, Honoring Caregivers as Agents of Change

Hyderabad: Nayi Disha, one of India’s leading non-profits supporting families of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), marked its 10th anniversary by celebrating caregivers’ crucial role in building inclusive communities.

Founded in 2015 in Hyderabad by Prachi Deo, inspired by her personal journey caring for her brother with Down syndrome, the organization has spent the past decade empowering caregivers and transforming support systems for families across India.

The milestone celebration featured the Caregiver Changemaker Awards 2025 and Parent Champion Awards, highlighting the contributions of individuals and organizations driving meaningful change. Supported by the Divis Foundation for Gifted Children (DFGC), this year’s Caregiver Changemaker Award recognized Akila Vaidyanatathan (Founder & Director, The Amaze Charitable Trust), Bijal Harkhani (Founder, Mantra Foundation), and Pooja Sharma (Founder & CEO, The Sarvodya Collective) for their leadership and resilience in advancing inclusion.

“Caregivers are the true changemakers, turning their struggles into strength and hope into action. Their courage reminds us that inclusion begins with love and persistence,” said Dr. Pramod Gaddam, President, DFGC.

Reflecting on Nayi Disha’s journey, Founder and Executive Director Prachi Deo said, “Nayi Disha began with the lived realities of family caregivers searching for hope and guidance. Over the past decade, we have seen how caregiver voices can reshape systems. Our vision for the next decade is a world where inclusion is an everyday reality, and every caregiver has access to support systems.”

Today, Nayi Disha reaches hundreds of thousands of families through its digital knowledge platform, regional caregiver support networks, and strategic partnerships, providing multilingual information, professional guidance, peer support, and capacity-building resources.

The anniversary event brought together caregivers, sector leaders, policy makers, and inclusion advocates. G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, served as the Chief Guest, while Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, was the Guest of Honor.

“Women are the backbone of the caregiving ecosystem, yet caregiving should not remain an invisible burden,” said G.V. Prasad. “It is time for funders, institutions, and communities to come together to recognize, value, and empower caregivers.”

Manmeet Kaur Nanda added, “The future of inclusion lies in using technology, data, and innovation to design accessible and scalable solutions for persons with disabilities. Real change will happen when government, private sector, academia, research, non-profits, and communities co-create solutions that amplify the voices of persons with disabilities.”

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Caregivers Are Change-Makers: Changing Lives; Changing Attitudes”, moderated by Jo Chopra, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Latika Dehradun, with panelists including Tanmay Singh Pathani (Associate Director, Noora Health), V. Laxmikanth (Managing Partner, Pavestone Capital), and Triveni Goswami Vernal (Researcher, Special Educator, Caregiver).

A special 10-year report chronicling Nayi Disha’s journey was unveiled, highlighting its impact on families through knowledge, community, and advocacy. Guided by its four core pillars—family-centric, neuro-affirming, evidence-based, and inclusive—Nayi Disha plans to expand digital interventions, strengthen caregiver capacity, and deepen collaborations to advance inclusive practices nationwide.