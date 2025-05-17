Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier at Doha Diamond League 2025

New Delhi: India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra has finally achieved the one milestone that had long eluded him—a 90-metre throw.

Competing at the Doha Diamond League 2025, the Olympic gold medallist sent his javelin flying to a sensational 90.23 meters on his third attempt, thrilling a packed stadium and millions watching from afar.

A Long-Awaited Milestone Achieved

The 90-metre barrier in javelin throw isn’t just a number—it’s a symbolic achievement that separates the elite. Despite years of dominance on the international stage, including Olympic gold in Tokyo, a World Championship title in Budapest, and Diamond League victories, fans and critics continued to ask:

“When will Neeraj break the 90m mark?”

That moment has now arrived—and in emphatic fashion.

The Throw That Changed Everything

After two measured efforts to open his campaign in Doha, Chopra unleashed a monstrous throw on his third attempt, cutting through the warm Qatari night. As the javelin landed beyond the 90m line, the stadium erupted—and so did social media across India.

With this performance, Chopra not only achieved a personal milestone but also joined the exclusive club of 90m+ javelin throwers, further cementing his legacy in the sport.

Also Read: Chelsea Close in on Champions League Spot After Cucurella’s Winner Against Manchester United

A New Era Under Coach Jan Zelezny

Much of this success may be attributed to Chopra’s new coach, Jan Zelezny, a Czech legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist. Zelezny replaced Dr. Klaus Bartonietz earlier this season, and the impact was immediate.

Under Zelezny’s guidance, Chopra has fine-tuned his technique and regained confidence, allowing him to overcome what had become an invisible psychological barrier over the past few seasons.

Fierce Competition at Doha Diamond League 2025

Doha marked Neeraj’s first major meet of the 2025 season, and the field was stacked with world-class throwers, including:

Anderson Peters (Grenada), two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist

(Grenada), two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia), 2024 Doha winner

(Czechia), 2024 Doha winner Julian Weber and Max Dehning (Germany)

and (Germany) Julius Yego (Kenya)

(Kenya) Roderick Genki Dean (Japan)

Yet, amidst the competitive tension, it was Neeraj Chopra who stole the spotlight, delivering when it mattered most.

More Than Just a Number

For Neeraj, this wasn’t just about records—it was deeply personal. He had been on the cusp several times, throwing in the high 88s and 89s, yet falling just short. With this 90.23m throw, he has banished doubts, silenced critics, and inspired a nation once more.