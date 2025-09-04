NIRF 2025 rankings: IIT Madras tops overall; IISc best university; Hindu College leads among colleges

New Delhi: The Union Education Ministry on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. As in previous years, IIT Madras emerged as the top performer, securing first place in the overall and engineering categories.

In management, IIM Ahmedabad retained the top position, while Hindu College of Delhi University ranked first among colleges.

AIIMS New Delhi continued its dominance in the medical category, and IISc Bangalore secured the number one spot among universities.

This year marks the 10th consecutive year that IIT Madras has led in engineering, and the 7th year in a row it has topped the overall rankings.

The institute also claimed the first rank in the Innovation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) categories — SDG rankings being introduced for the first time.

The top 10 in the overall category are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

Expressing delight, IIT Madras said the recognition reflects its leadership in education, research, innovation, and sustainability.

Director Prof V. Kamakoti attributed the achievement to a “collective and focused team effort” and pledged that the institute will continue contributing towards the vision of Developed India 2047.

Among the universities, IISc Bangalore is in the number one position, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) stood at number three; Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, at number four; University of Delhi (DU) at number five; and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood at number six.

Faculty members of IIT Madras said the institute’s consistent performance is not just a matter of pride for the campus but also for the country, as it prepares India’s next generation to be globally competitive through excellence in research, innovation, and quality education.