No Change, Big Problem: Hyderabad Metro Commuters Face Fare Frustration

Hyderabad: Commuters of Hyderabad Metro Rail are facing a new challenge following the recent fare hike, as a shortage of loose change (coins) is causing inconvenience to both passengers and metro staff.

Fare Structure Revised, But Change Becomes an Issue

Earlier, metro fares ranged from ₹10 to ₹60, making it easy for passengers to pay with ₹5 coins or small denominations. However, with the recent fare revision, even after a 10% discount, the new rates stand at ₹11, ₹17, ₹37, ₹56, and ₹69. This pricing has made it difficult for passengers to get exact change, especially when paying in cash.

Online Payments Smooth, Cash Buyers Struggle

While passengers who pay through online methods or smart cards are unaffected, those relying on cash transactions at ticket counters are frequently facing issues. Many have reported that they are either not getting the correct change or being asked to pay extra to round off the fare.

Change Problem Extends to Metro Toilets Too

The problem of loose change is also impacting the use of paid toilet facilities at metro stations. Commuters allege that attendants are charging more than the fixed amount when passengers are unable to provide exact change, raising concerns over fair treatment.

Commuters Call for Action

Passengers are urging the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities to address this issue by either re-evaluating fare slabs for round figures or ensuring sufficient availability of coins at ticket counters and service points. Without intervention, the fare hike — intended to improve revenue — may end up causing greater dissatisfaction among daily commuters.