Pakistan Airspace Shutdown: Govt Collaborates with Airlines to Mitigate Disruptions for Passengers

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Monday that the government is working closely with Indian airlines to assess the impact of Pakistan’s airspace closure and explore potential solutions to minimize disruptions for passengers and carriers alike.

Naidu emphasized that the government’s priority is to ensure the airspace closure does not excessively affect the average Indian passenger. He stated that discussions with airlines have already taken place to gather initial feedback, and a more thorough analysis will be conducted to assess the long-term effects of the closure.

Assessing the Long-Term Impact on Routes and Costs

With over 800 international flights operated by Indian carriers every week likely to be affected by the closure, airlines are facing longer travel times, increased fuel consumption, and complications with crew and flight scheduling. The closure has already disrupted flight routes from North India to destinations in West Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America.

As a result, flights are being rerouted along longer paths, causing operational delays. Some of Air India’s ultra-long-haul flights to North America are now making technical halts in European airports for refueling or crew changes, which were previously non-stop journeys. IndiGo, on the other hand, has suspended flights to Central Asian cities like Almaty and Tashkent as these routes are now beyond the range of their aircraft due to the airspace restrictions.

Naidu acknowledged that the closure is expected to raise costs for Indian airlines, which may eventually lead to higher airfares for passengers. Furthermore, airlines from other countries continue to benefit from the open Pakistani airspace, giving them a cost and time advantage over Indian carriers.

Potential Alternative Routes and Challenges

When asked about alternative routes for flights heading north and northwest, Naidu mentioned the possibility of routing flights through Chinese airspace. However, this option presents its own challenges, including high-altitude routes over the Himalayas, which would require additional technical capabilities from both aircraft and crew to ensure safety.

“Any decision in aviation has to prioritize safety. Even if the route takes longer, we must find the safest alternative,” Naidu explained.

Financial Assistance for Airlines Remains Uncertain

When questioned about providing financial assistance to airlines for any losses incurred due to the closure, Naidu refrained from committing to any financial support at this stage. He highlighted that during Pakistan’s previous airspace closure in 2019, Indian airlines suffered significant losses due to higher fuel costs and operational disruptions. At that time, Air India, which operates more west-bound international flights than other carriers, was the hardest hit.

While the government continues to assess the situation, it remains focused on minimizing the impact on both passengers and airlines in the coming months.