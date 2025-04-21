Parineeti Chopra Reacts to Viral ‘Jiju’ Moment Featuring Husband Raghav Chadha at IPL Match

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra responded in the most adorable way to a viral moment involving her husband, Raghav Chadha, during a recent IPL match. The politician was warmly welcomed with chants of “jiju” (brother-in-law) by enthusiastic fans, and the internet couldn’t get enough of it.

Raghav Chadha Spotted at IPL Match

The moment occurred on April 20 during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, Chandigarh. AAP leader Raghav Chadha was seen in the stands, soaking in the electrifying cricket atmosphere.

Fans Chant ‘Jiju’, Raghav Responds

As fans recognized him, they began chanting “jiju,” a playful nod to his marriage to actress Parineeti Chopra. Raghav responded with folded hands and a gentle wave, acknowledging the crowd’s excitement and affection.

Parineeti’s Sweet Reaction

Parineeti Chopra reshared the viral video on her Instagram stories, writing, “You guys are the sweetest,” followed by multiple laughing emojis. Her response added an extra layer of charm to the already trending moment.

A Fan-Favorite Couple

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand destination wedding in September 2023 after dating for some time. Their public appearances and adorable interactions continue to melt hearts across the country.

Recently, Raghav even took part in a viral Instagram reel trend based on a line from Parineeti’s film Hasee Toh Phasee, captioning it with: “Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO,” while posting joyful pictures of them together.

Parineeti Chopra’s Work Front

Parineeti is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Netflix project in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The actress has been sharing snippets from the scenic location on her social media, much to fans’ delight.

She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, receiving praise for her performance.