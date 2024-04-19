Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections Sees Nearly 60% Voter Turnout

New Delhi: Today, people in 21 states and Union territories started voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. By 5 PM, almost 60% of eligible voters had cast their votes.

These states include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote, with roughly equal numbers of men and women. They are voting at around 2 lakh polling stations.

Some well-known politicians, like Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Sarbananda Sonowal from the ruling party, are competing in this phase. Also, Gaurav Gogoi from the Congress party, Kanimozhi from DMK, and K Annamalai from BJP are among those contesting today.

The BJP-led group wants to secure more seats, while the opposition is hoping for a comeback. In 2019, one party won 45 seats, and the other won 41 out of the 102 seats in this phase. Six seats have changed due to a redrawing of boundaries.

These elections are happening in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to choose 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.