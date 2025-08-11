Hyderabad Heist Foiled: Police Bust Notorious Shutter-Lifting Gang, Recover ₹8 Lakh

Hyderabad: Sultan Bazaar Police (East Zone) have arrested a notorious inter-state shutter-lifting gang and recovered ₹8 lakh in cash along with 6 mobile phones from their possession. The accused had robbed Lakshmi Mobile Shop, Gujarati Gali, Koti, Hyderabad, on the intervening night of August 3–4, 2025, and escaped after stealing ₹9 lakh in cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jeesaram (32), Nagaji Ram (30), Leela Ram (31), Lakshmanaram alias Shravan (34), Jabara Ram (34), and Parasaram (30). All are residents of Rajasthan and Gujarat, while one accused was residing in Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad.

Accused No. 1, Jeesaram, was informed by Accused No. 6, Parasaram, that a large amount of money would be available in Lakshmi Mobile Shop on Sunday. Acting on this information, the accused formed a gang, reached Hyderabad on August 3, stayed at Honest Lodge in Dilsukhnagar, and, after conducting reconnaissance of the shop, broke the grill and shutter locks at night to steal the cash.

Upon receiving the complaint, Crime No. 174/2025 was registered. On the instructions of the DCP, East Zone, a special team was formed, which arrested the accused from Honest Lodge in Dilsukhnagar on the evening of August 10 with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation. ₹8 lakh in cash and 6 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been involved in shutter-lifting and other crimes in Thane district of Maharashtra and Nizamabad, Telangana, in the past.

Commending the excellent work of the police team, DCP East Zone Dr. B. Balaswamy, IPS, praised their efforts and announced that they would be suitably rewarded.