Policeman Killed While Guarding Polio Vaccine Team in Pakistan’s Bajaur District

Peshawar: In a tragic incident, a police officer was shot dead while providing security to a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s Bajaur district. The attack occurred in the Damadola area of Mamund, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Gunmen Attack Polio Vaccination Team in Bajaur

According to Bajaur police officials, the attack took place as the polio vaccination team was conducting a door-to-door campaign, administering polio drops to children. The assailants, riding motorbikes, opened fire on the police officer who was stationed to protect the vaccination workers. The policeman was killed instantly at the scene. The gunmen fled following the attack, leaving the area in chaos.

A Region with Persistent Polio Resistance

Bajaur, a volatile region that borders Afghanistan, has long been a stronghold for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group. The region has been known for its hostility towards polio vaccination campaigns, with health workers, security personnel, and their supporters frequently targeted by militants.

Militants in the region have long opposed the polio eradication efforts, citing conspiracy theories that the vaccines are part of a larger Western plot to sterilize children. This has created an environment of fear, leading local residents to avoid participating in the vaccination campaigns for their children, fearing retaliation from militant groups.

Ongoing Attacks on Health Workers and Security Forces

This tragic death comes just weeks after another policeman, who was also securing a polio vaccination team, was killed in Jamrud, another district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the years, the region has seen the deaths of hundreds of polio workers, with more than 200 health workers targeted since the 1990s. Despite ongoing efforts, militant groups continue to intensify their attacks on those involved in the vaccination drive.

Polio Eradication Struggles Continue in Pakistan

Pakistan remains one of only two countries, along with Afghanistan, where polio cases still emerge. In 2024 alone, 73 cases of the polio virus were reported across the country, with significant numbers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh provinces.

The Pakistani government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, launched the first polio vaccination drive of 2025 on February 2. The goal is to vaccinate over 44 million children under the age of five, as part of efforts to eradicate the disease once and for all.

Concerns Over Safety Amid Continued Resistance

The frequent attacks on polio workers and the escalating violence in the region have raised serious concerns about the safety of those involved in the vaccination campaigns. Local authorities continue to work under challenging conditions, but the need for stronger security measures is becoming ever more apparent as the battle against polio in Pakistan persists.