Protein shakes, pasta, and the occasional tea: Ollie Pope reveals what cricketers eat during Test breaks

New Delhi: What do cricketers eat during those long days of a Test match? England batter Ollie Pope has offered a rare glimpse into the food routines of international players, explaining how lunch and tea breaks aren’t quite the lavish feasts some might imagine.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pope revealed that while players are served a variety of options, including “chicken, fish, maybe some steak out with pasta,” his personal routine varies depending on whether he’s batting. “Generally, you try to fuel up as much as you can,” he said. “But for me, if I am batting though, I don’t actually eat a lot at all, just because for some reason your body just doesn’t want to get too much in.”

Instead, he sticks to something light and easy. “So, I have a protein shake and a banana. If I am batting all day, then I will get to the end of the day barely having eaten a thing, just because it’s quite hard to get it in, so you fuel up at the end of the day,” Pope added.

And what about the traditional tea break? While the name may suggest cups of tea all around, Pope revealed that caffeine still rules. “Some do (prefer tea). I normally have coffee. Sometimes, a cup of tea when it’s a rain delay or something.”

Pope’s comments come during a tense five-Test series against India. After a match-winning 106 at Headingley, the England No.3 has been relatively quiet with the bat.

His steady 44 in the first innings at Lord’s was his only other notable contribution. However, with England clinching a thrilling 22-run win at Lord’s to take a 2-1 lead, Pope and his teammates head into the fourth Test in Manchester with momentum on their side.