CBI arrests BSF accountant for taking Rs 40,000 bribe from colleague

New Delhi: The CBI arrested an accountant of Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a colleague for releasing the latter’s pay arrears of Rs 18.73 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on Friday against Dharmendra Kumar, Assistant Accounts Officer, Pay and Accounts Office, BSF, Delhi, and another unknown person on the complaint of pharmacist Mahesh Singh of 16 Battalion, NDRF, Dwarka.

The accountant was booked under penal provisions for criminal conspiracy, taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence, said a CBI statement.

Mahesh Singh said in his complaint to the CBI that the accountant demanded a bribe of 15-20 per cent of the pending bill amount – almost Rs 2 lakh – for releasing his arrears amounting to Rs 18.73 lakh.

He said the bribe demand was made on social media when he contacted Dharmendra Kumar on July 16 to inquire about the delay in payment.

Mahesh Singh, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, said a total amount of Rs 18.73 lakh was due to him as wage arrears calculated from April 7, 1997.

He said the arrear amount had reached PAD BSF on July 4, 2025, but it was not released to him.

In his complaint, Mahesh Singh said that he did not want to pay any bribe to Dharmendra Kumar and sought intervention from the CBI.

The CBI laid a trap on July 18 and caught the accused AAO red-handed while demanding Rs 2 lakh and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

A complaint verification report prepared by the CBI before the registration of FIR against the accountant said, “The complaint and subsequent verification report dated July 17 prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 61 (2) Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) on the part of Dharmendra Kumar, AAO, PAO, BSF, Pushpa Bhawan, Delhi, and other unknown person.”