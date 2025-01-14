Qatar Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Talks in ‘Final Stages’

Doha: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari confirmed on Tuesday that the high-level Gaza ceasefire negotiations currently taking place in Doha are in the final stages. Al Ansari indicated that the talks are progressing well, though he advised caution until an official announcement is made.

Qatar’s Position on Gaza Governance

“We are at an advanced stage, possibly even the final stage,” said Al Ansari during a weekly media briefing. He assured that, once an agreement is finalized, the ceasefire will be implemented “immediately.” However, he did not specify a timeframe for the deal’s completion. Qatar’s position on Gaza governance remains clear: “Gaza must be governed by Gazans,” Al Ansari added. The country is open to all viable solutions that can ensure a sustainable and fair resolution for Palestinians.

Details of the Proposed Ceasefire Agreement

Reports from Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reveal that the draft agreement under discussion outlines a three-stage plan:

Also Read: Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis: The Growing Debate Over Private Firefighting Services

First Stage: A 42-day ceasefire, during which 33 hostages, including women, children, the elderly, and individuals with health conditions, would be released. Additionally, the Israeli military would withdraw from densely populated areas, enabling displaced Gazans to return to their homes in northern Gaza. Second Stage: Israeli forces would vacate the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors, areas crucial for the movement of people and goods between Gaza and Egypt. Third Stage: After the 16th day, talks will begin for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and the release of a significant number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.



Ongoing Mediation Efforts

Despite months of failed negotiations, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States remain committed to reaching an agreement following the short-lived ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in late 2023.