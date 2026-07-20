Rajya Sabha: Newly elected MPs including Pawan Khera, Sushmita Dev takes oath

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman, C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday administered the oath of office and secrecy to many newly elected members of the House, on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The elected representatives hailing from different political parties became new Rajya Sabha members after the biennial elections held recently.

Those who took the oath of office include Congress leader Pawan Khera, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik (West Bengal).

Mahesh Kevat (Madhya Pradesh), Dr. Mukesh bhai (Gujarat), and Dr. Satish Poonia (Rajasthan) were also administered oath by the Vice-President.

Following the swearing-in, the new members assumed their formal responsibilities to participate in the House’s proceedings.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is a prominent face articulating the party’s stance and views on national issues. He entered the Upper House for the first time after being elected from Karnataka.

Other members who garnered much media attention included Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik – the three former Trinamool Congress leaders switched loyalties and crossed over to the BJP. Their swearing-in as BJP MPs in the Upper House not only gives a boost to the ruling party’s strength in the Upper House but also shows expansion of its footprint in Eastern India.

Khiangte Laltluangkima (Mizoram) and James Pagsang of the National People’s Party (NPP) (Meghalaya) also took the oath as Rajya Sabha members on Monday.

The newly sworn-in MPs were welcomed by the Chairman as well as fellow members, who wished them well in their new innings.

However, the House atmosphere got charged when two MPs namely Sushmita Dev (West Bengal) and Mahesh Kevat (Madhya Pradesh) were taking oath. Several members from Opposition Benches took to sloganeering while their swearing-in was underway. They completed their oath amidst uproar.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of senior Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials and other dignitaries.

Many other elected members had already taken their oath earlier, before the beginning of Monsoon Session.