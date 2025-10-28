Regional Equestrian League & Telangana State Championship Conclude Successfully

Hyderabad: The Regional Equestrian League (REL) and the Telangana State Equestrian Competition (TSC) – 2025 concluded on Sunday at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. The four-day event, held from October 23 to 26, was organized by the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA) and witnessed enthusiastic participation from riders across the state.

The event showcased top-notch performances in various categories including Jumping CH-II 60CM, Jumping CH-I 80CM, Jumping Junior 90CM, and Top Score events.

In the Jumping CH-II 60CM category, Mohammed Omer Qureshi of Royal Caballo Club secured first place with an impressive timing of 30.35 seconds with zero faults, followed by Nived Reddy Kotta from Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (33.75 secs, 0 faults). Potineni Dhruva from Rancho De Caballos finished third.

In the Jumping CH-II 60CM Open, Mohammed Khaled Ali (Royal Caballo Club) emerged as the winner with a timing of 26.47 seconds and no faults. Husayn Zaid (Indian Horse-Riding School) finished second.

The Jumping Junior 90CM event saw Aizah Mir from Hyderabad taking first place with a flawless performance, while Mohammed Khaled Ali and Reddy Vanga Abhiraj, both from Royal Caballo Club, finished second and third respectively.

In the Jumping Junior 90CM Open, Eeshaan Bharadwaj Anakal of Hyderabad Public School took the top spot, followed by Prem Madhav Bali from the same school.

In the Jumping CH-I 80CM, Sauryaram Varma Indukuri from Archi Horse Riding School claimed first place, while Nidhi Katikaneni (HPRC) and Nadimpalli Ayaan Verma (Nasr) took second and third places respectively.

The Open category of the same event was won by Mir Najamuddin Azam (Nasr) with a clean round in 62.71 seconds, followed by Nishant T.K. (Rancho De Caballos).

In the Jumping 1M Open, Mohammed Khaled Ali continued his winning streak, finishing first with a timing of 95.36 seconds and 4 faults.

The Top Score (Children Below 14) category was dominated by Sauryaram Varma Indukuri (Archi Horse Academy) with 830 points, followed by Mir Aizah and Mir Najamuddin Azam (Nasr).

In the Top Score (14 & Above Open), Mohammed Amaan Ali (Individual) secured first place with 620 points, followed by Mohammed Ayaan Uddin (THRA) and Mohammed Faizan Khan (Stallion Horse Riding Academy).

The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony. Justice Vakiti Ram Krishna Reddy was the Chief Guest, while several dignitaries graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

Reaz Ahmed, Show Secretary of REL & TSC, and Chaitania Kumar, President of HPRC, extended their gratitude to all participants, coaches, and volunteers for making the event a success.

The competition not only celebrated equestrian excellence but also highlighted the growing enthusiasm for horse riding and show jumping in Telangana.