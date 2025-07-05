Release of Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu-starrer ‘Ghaati’ postponed

Chennai:The release of director Krish Jagarlamudi’s much-anticipated action thriller ‘Ghaati’, starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu, has once again been postponed, according to an official announcement by the film’s producers.

Originally Scheduled for July 11 Release

The film was initially expected to hit theatres on July 11, 2025, but will now release at a later, yet-to-be-announced date. This marks the second delay for the film, which had originally been scheduled for April 18.

Official Statement by UV Creations

The production house UV Creations, which is backing the film alongside producers Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, posted a poetic note titled “A Note from the Heart of Ghaati” on their social media channels.

“Cinema is a living river… sometimes it rushes forward, sometimes it pauses to gather depth. Ghaati is not just a film; it’s a mountain echo, a wild breeze, a story carved from stone and soil,” the statement read.

“To honour every frame, every breath, we have chosen to hold its flight a little longer… We believe this wait will make the experience richer, more intense, more unforgettable.”

Strong Buzz Surrounding ‘Ghaati’

Despite the delay, ‘Ghaati’ continues to create significant buzz among fans and film lovers, largely due to its powerful cast, intriguing concept, and high production values.

The film marks the second collaboration between actress Anushka Shetty and director Krish after their blockbuster hit ‘Vedam’, and her fourth association with UV Creations.

Vikram Prabhu’s Transformation for the Role

Vikram Prabhu, who plays the male lead Desi Raju, revealed in an exclusive interview that he had to shed eight kilos for his physically demanding role.

The tagline of the film, “Victim. Criminal. Legend,” hints at a morally complex narrative, dealing with themes of identity, survival, and redemption.

A Dark and Intense Tale

‘Ghaati’ promises a gripping tale set in the grey zones of human morality, exploring how characters are shaped by their choices and their pasts. It blends action, emotion, and psychological depth into one cinematic experience.

Top-Notch Technical Crew

The film boasts a talented technical team:

Cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani

by Manojh Reddy Katasani Music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar

by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra

by Sai Madhav Burra Art Direction by National Award-winner Thota Tharrani

by National Award-winner Thota Tharrani Editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy

As fans wait for the new release date, expectations remain high for this intense, emotion-driven action thriller. The makers promise that the delay will be worth the wait, as every element of the film is being refined to perfection.