Rohit-Kohli to Retain A+ BCCI Contracts, Iyer Set for Return, Kishan May Miss Out

Mumbai: Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to retain their A+ grade contracts in the BCCI’s annual player contract list, which is worth ₹7 crore.

Despite retiring from T20 internationals, both players will continue to be part of the elite A+ category, reinforcing their importance in the Indian team across formats.

Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback

Shreyas Iyer, who emerged as India’s leading run-getter in the recent Champions Trophy, is expected to return to the central contract list after being left out last year.

Ishan Kishan’s Wait Continues

In contrast, Ishan Kishan, who was also excluded last year alongside Iyer, is unlikely to make a return to the BCCI central contract list this time, according to sources.

Axar Patel Likely to Earn a Promotion

All-rounder Axar Patel, who played a crucial role in India’s unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, is expected to receive a contract upgrade.

New Players in Contention for Central Contracts

Three rising stars—Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma—are also strong contenders to earn their first-ever BCCI central contracts after their impressive performances over the past year.

BCCI’s Delayed Meeting on Player Contracts

A key BCCI meeting involving Ajit Agarkar (Chairman of the Selection Committee) and Devajit Saikia (BCCI Secretary) was originally set for Saturday in Guwahati but was postponed.

This meeting aimed to finalize:

Annual retainers for the men’s team

The initial squad selection for India ‘A’ and the senior team for the upcoming England tour

India’s Upcoming Test Series Against England

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, India will begin a five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley.

This will be India’s first Test series after their 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat to Australia. Notably, India last won a Test series in England in 2007.